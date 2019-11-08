Newport will be fired up for derby dust up

Adams’ side sit sixth, two places behind Bridgnorth in the table and the Newport coach believes all the pressure lies with the visitors.

“Bridgnorth are the strong favourites heading into the game,” said Adams.

“This is probably the first time that I have known it, that Bridgnorth go into the game with the tag of favourites.”

“It was clear to see from pre-season, their ambitions to get out of the division.

“They have signed a lot of players and as a result, have leapfrogged Whitchurch as our biggest local rivals.

But, Adams is calling on his side to take the game to Bridgnorth and wants his team to show fight against their Shropshire rivals.

“We lost to them twice last year but largely because Bridgnorth out enthused us, which was not acceptable and I will not take that again this time.

“But this year, we’ve got a new group of lads, and I’ve made sure some of the older heads, the local lads let them know what this game is all about.

Advertising

“On Saturday, I will accept nothing less than the right attitude, preparation and work ethic, they are a given, the rest comes off the back of those three elements.”

Newport go into the game in impressive form, having dismantled Peterborough Lions 99-0 last weekend and Adams thinks his side is improving.

“Any win breathes confidence in the team,” said Adams. “But of course, such a convincing win has given the lads a real boost.

“In truth, we have been unlucky to lose in recent weeks, the Bournville game, we were much better in open play but lost it at the set-piece.

“Against Peterborough, we were much improved in the line out and hopefully we can take that forward with us into Saturday’s game.

“As I said, for the first time in a while we are the underdogs, we are not expected to win, but maybe that will play into our hands, only time will tell.”