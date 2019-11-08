Bridgnorth ready to meet fire with fire

The in-form All Blacks head to Forton Road looking to extend their unbeaten Midlands Premier run to seven games and are ready for the physical challenge that awaits them in a game that always carries some added spice.

“It’s a game we always look forward to,” said Bridgnorth’s director of rugby Dan Griffiths,

“Bragging rights are at stake and both sides want be the number one side in Shropshire.

“We know the game will be hotly-contested because of the rivalry.”

“It’s a bit easier for the staff because the players find their own extra motivation for this game.

And Griffiths, who is also the All Blacks’ forwards coach, is aware of the challenge his side will face,

“They have a big pack of forwards and they like to carry hard,” he added.

“If they get front ball, that’s what they thrive off. I suspect they will try to move us around the park with their kicking and build from that with their pack.

“But we have a set of lads who are pretty keen to compete in that department.”

Bridgnorth go into the game on the back of five wins and a draw and just four points off second place,

“I wouldn’t say either side are favourites,” said Griffiths. “We are confident going into the game. We haven’t lost since the second week of the season and the lads are in a good place.”

“This is the start of a run of four or five tough games for us. If we get these games right, then we could be sitting in second place going in to Christmas.”