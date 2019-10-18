A spot of fine tuning is required at Ludlow

Jones’ side have made an encouraging start to life in Midlands 1 West following last season’s promotion.

They sit just below midway in the table after picking up two early wins and have shown they have the quality to more than just survive at this level.

But the start could have been so much better with Ludlow drawing one game, losing two by a single point and another by just three points.

One of those agonising defeats came at Whitchurch last weekend, were they lost 24-23 after making a costly decision not to kick a penalty that would have won them the game, opting to run the ball instead with the resulting drop goal attempt missing the target.

And Jones, who sees his side welcome Droitwich tomorrow, admits they have got to start turning these narrow defeat into victories.

“What we are doing is picking valuable points up every game,” said Jones. “But we have got to start converting these narrow defeats into wins – especially away from home.

“We got a losing bonus point last weekend, but we took the wrong option at the end.

“We were camped on their try line for five minutes at the end.

“We should have taken the penalty kick straight away – I guess the brains weren’t working in the heat of the moment.”

Tomorrow’s Midlands Premier action sees fifth-placed Newport host a Sheffield side sitting in third.

A home victory will lift Newport them above their visitors.

Bridgnorth are on the road as they make the trip to Doncaster Phoenix.