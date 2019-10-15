Sluggish start costs Newport

Despite some valiant defending and enterprising attacking play, Newport were unable to dig themselves out of the hole they found themselves in when they trailed by 13 points after 15 minutes.

Having been inactive the week before due to Peterborough Lions pulling out of their schedule fixture, Newport were slow out of the blocks on their return to action.

Sandbach took advantage to land a penalty and cross for two tries in the early stages.

Newport responded after 26 minutes when, following a win at a scrum on halfway, Sam Brown successfully held off his opposite number and offloaded to Toby Evans to run in the score.

There then followed a sequence of three yellow cards incurred by Newport in the space of five minutes.

During this period Sandbach were awarded a penalty try for a collapsed maul and added a penalty which was matched by Benny Elliot for Newport.

Going in at half-time 23-10 down and with only 12 men on the pitch, the visitors had their work cut out for the second half.

But they were up for the task and prop Jack Wells started the fightback with a try on 52 minutes, showing great balance and footwork a winger would have been proud of to go over for the score.

Newport then forced a turnover in their own 22, with Benny Elliot kicking into the space behind the Sandbach line. A determined chase ended with Sam Brown charging down an attempted clearance, which he ran in for the score.

But despite some determined late pressure Newport were unable to add to their tally leaving them agonisingly short of the victory.

As has been the case in the recent past Sandbach away has proved to be somewhat of a bogey fixture for Newport. The grit and application the side showed in resolute defence and attacking persistence, especially when down to twelve men means however there are certainly positives to take away.

A special mention for flanker Luke Kendall who made his 100th appearance for the first team on Saturday, an occasion he marked with another hard working performance.

Newport’s run of games against the top sides in the division continues on Saturday with a home game against third placed Sheffield who come into the game with five wins from six. Kick off 3-00pm.