Market Drayton’s run comes to an end

Having just 16 players available and seven changes to the team that played in the previous fixture proved too much for the Ravens to overcome.

Tenbury made a blistering start with the first three of their 10 tries inside 14 minutes to lead 17-0.

Luke Walters narrowed the deficit with a penalty but Drayton then lost Tom Minshall to a head injury.

The hosts added an unconverted try before Will Charman crashed through the home defence to score under the posts, Walters adding the extras.

Tenbury hit back to extend their lead to 36-10 before George Minshall danced through to cut the deficit to 36-15 at the break.

Drayton had Can Mair sin binned and a penalty made it 39-15 before Minshall scored his second try after a quickly-taken penalty that Walters converted.

With Tenbury able to send on fresh legs and the Ravens tiring, the game quickly went away from the visitors and the home side ran in four more tries in the final 15 minutes.

The Ravens did score one more try courtesy of a home player blocking Luke Walters as he was about to score, a penalty try being the referee’s decision.