Duo on song for Bridgnorth All Blacks

Youngster Finn, a graduate of Bridgnorth’s academy, scored a superb hat-trick, including two stunning tries to the delight of the home Edgar Davies crowd.

All Blacks Number 8 Molitika went over for two tries and was the pick of the Bridgnorth forwards in the 55-19 victory.

Pressure on a Burton throw just short of the line after five minutes led to Tongan Molitika crashing over for the first score.

Winger Finn then turned entertainer. Having fielded the ball close to his own try line, he evaded several tackles before a give-and-go with Mike Penn let him in under the posts, with Llew Williams adding the kicking points.

Burton hit back with two tries, the first a push over and the second unconverted, but the All Blacks scored two quick-fire tries before half-time to assert themselves.

Finn and Molitika went over, the former with another memorable try, again aided by Penn, Sam Brown found Finn to outpace the defence for a 29-12 half-time lead.

Prop George Newman recovered from an earlier blood injury to power home after the break before sub Jordan Burgess raced clear of weary Burton with his first action to extent a healthy lead.

A quick tap gave the visitors their final score on the hour but Brown again linked with Finn, who showed deft skill to dummy his way through for his treble.

Finn rounded off a great display with an accurate kick to the Burton corner and Burgess was able to beat the defence for his second. Rod Petty’s side are up to sixth with a trip to struggling Doncaster Phoenix (1pm) on Saturday.