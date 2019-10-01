Telford Hornets bag a home win

After being edged out by Harborne in their opening clash, Hornets made home advantage count in their second outing as they secured a 41-28 success.

Hornets made a flying start with full-back Brench weaving his way over the line to score, and Liam Evans adding the conversion.

The hosts moved the ball well, in order to avoid contact with Lindley’s large pack of forwards, and added to their lead through left wing Edwards, with Evans sliding over the extras.

A third Hornets try arrived via Zack Botfield after he was given support from the breakdown by Steven Monk.

The hosts then added a fine fourth try, with swift handing and a line break from George Whitaker enabling Jamie Vidor to force his way past two defenders to score.

Lindley rallied just before the break with two converted scores, one arriving after Hornets had been temporarily reduced to 14, to make it 24-14.

But, with a full compliment of players restored, Hornets extended their lead following a pushover try from Matt Evans.

The home side then took their foot off the gas which resulted in the visitors adding another two tries, both of which were converted.

That stirred the Hornets and they rounded the game off with Brench running in his second try of the day, with the extra two points following, before Edwards completed his brace to wrap up the scoring.

Cleobury Mortimer went down 32-11 at home to table-topping Eccleshall.

In Division Five West (South), Bishops Castle & Onny Valley were edged out 14-10 at Atherstone.