Simon Evitts salutes battling Shrewsbury

The Sundorne Castle men withstood a lively start from the visitors and then kept their cool late on when they were pegged back to 19-17, before landing a match-clinching fourth try.

“They were quite sprightly at the start and put us under a bit of pressure,” said Evitts. “But we have been working on our defensive line in training and it was good to see the lads put what we had worked on into practice.

“And once we started to get some possession we started to cause them problems.”

“That’s the third side we have played who have come down from the level above and I was really pleased with how the lads stuck at it.

“We went behind early and fought back to earn a slender lead at half-time, and then we didn’t panic late on when they closed the gap to two points.

“It was a good win for us and it was nice to hear their coach say we were a lot better than he thought we would be.”

Jamie Clare, John Bucknall, Colin Dickson and Ieuan Morris scored Shrewsbury’s tries, with Tom Cookson adding two conversions.