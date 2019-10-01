Newport avoid slip-up after Notts downpour

The defences were on top throughout with the teams locked at 14-14 in Nottingham as the clocked ticked down. But Crowley went over to ensure Bob Adams’ team extended their 100 per cent record in Midlands Premier to four matches with the 19-14 success.

Crowley’s try added to efforts from Ben Elliot and Rhys Morgan in the keenly-contested fixture, which followed a heavy downpour.

Fly-half Maule, who was in action for the visitors, said: “It was a tough place to go, especially having tipped it down with rain.

“The pitch was not the best, a lot of teams will lose there, it will be a bit of a banana skin if you’re not on your game.

“We would have liked the bonus point, but we’re quite happy to take the win. It’s only a good thing if you can win those type of games ugly.”

Elliot got Newport up and running after just three minutes in the treacherous conditions at Paviors, who were promoted via the play-offs from Midlands One East last term. Full-back Elliot intercepted a pass and finished well for a converted try.

The hosts equalised three minutes later, however, as Alex Barton went over

under Newport’s posts.

But the visitors went in at half-time 14-7 to the good thanks to some strong and persistent play, which culminated in the forwards helping Morgan over the line on 20 minutes.

Paviors levelled 10 minutes into the second half when centre Tom Winning took advantage of a sharp offload.

Both sides battled to find a winning score and, with six minutes remaining, a well thought out move released winger Crowley to finish in the corner. The conversion was missed, but the Fishes saw out the game.

The Old Showground side return home on Saturday against Peterborough Lions, who have lost four from four games.