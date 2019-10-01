Market Drayton claim derby victory

Clee hill came storming back into the game and with half time beckoning they secured a penalty in front of the posts when the Ravens tried to run the ball from inside their 22 and were caught offside. Clee Hill duly converted to make the half time score 3-3.

The second half was a more even affair and the Ravens started to work their way into the game and on 50 minutes their pressure defence paid off. Clee Hill tried to run the ball but their right winger was tackled hard and spilled the ball. Luke Walters, on the Ravens wing, picked up the loose ball and charged down the touch line passing inside to the supporting Alex Gammon who beat the covering defence to score. The conversion just wide but the Ravens back in the lead 8-3. More drama was to follow within two minutes as Craig Woolley took the ball and charged at Clee's line. He broke through the first up tackles and finding himself 40 metres from the try line he pinned his ears back and much to the delight of his teammates and the crowd stormed his way to the line. It was a great try scored by a prop running like a winger. Gammon converted the try and the Ravens were suddenly in a more comfortable position. 15-3.

Giving up is not something Clee Hill are used to, and from the kick off they came storming back into the game. From a penalty they kicked for the corner for an attacking line out. They executed a perfect catch and drive and despite resolute defence by the Ravens, Clee drove over for an unconverted try in the corner. 15-8. The Ravens knew they were in a contest but a penalty secured by aggressive defence allowed Gammon to convert the kick and give the Ravens some breathing space. 18-8. Clee were now two scores adrift but they never gave up and they managed to set up a line out from another penalty, and repeated their catch and drive and again drove over in the corner for a second unconverted try.18-13.

With 4 minutes left on the clock the Ravens were determined not to capitulate and kept the pressure on Clee which resulted in a penalty for offside. Gammon elected to kick for goal, even though it was at the limit of his range. His kick was in the air a long time and the follow up chasing players put pressure on the defending Clee players secured a line out in the corner. The referee signalled the last play and the Ravens secured possession and kicked the ball to touch. Final score 18-13 and a very hard earned win for the Ravens and disappointment for Clee Hill. Difficult to choose a man of the match as the collective defensive effort was match winning but for his control and pressure relieving kicking Alex Gammon again gets the vote.

Next weeks game is Essington away 3:00pm kick off.