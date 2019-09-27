Whitchurch coach Scott Sturdy stays strong after a testing start

The Edgeley Park outfit have endured a tough start to the campaign due to availability issues and sit bottom of the table without a point after three games.

And tomorrow they welcome a newly-promoted Kidderminster side who are one place above them in the standings.

“It’s a big game for us tomorrow because it has been a very difficult start to the season,” said Sturdy. “But I don’t want to put any pressure on the players. If you say ‘we have to win this game’ then players start to feel more nervous and tighten up.”

Sturdy has been hit by selection problems so far this term while his side have also played two teams expected to figure in the battle for promotion – Dudley Kingswinford and Kenilworth.

“We have picked up a lot of injuries which has really punished us and a few of the players have been unavailable due to farming commitments and holidays,” added Sturdy.

“We have had 11 or 12 players missing each week and that makes it difficult. To put it in context, we used 34 players in 26 games last season while by the end of tomorrow’s game we will have used 28 in four so far this season.

“We have played three different nines and three different 10s and as a result it’s been really difficult to get any continuity in our decision making.

“I have had to come off the bench twice and that’s not something I really want to do. I don’t feel you can play and coach.

Advertising

“We have also played some good sides. From what I have seen and the results so far, I would say Dudley Kingswinford are one of the favourites for promotion.

“Kenilworth are also a tidy side and they have former France and New Zealand coach David Ellis coaching them.

“We have also thrown five interceptions in three games which doesn’t help.”

Sturdy was encouraged by certain aspects of the displays against DK and Kenilworth and is hoping his players can build on those and the work on the training ground.

Advertising

“There were positives for us from the DK game but we were really poor against Hereford. Three bad errors cost us tries,” he said.

“But we were a lot better against Kenilworth.

“We need to concentrate on tightening a few things up. We need to recreate the things we have worked on and look to perform them better. If we can improve in three or four areas then the results will take care of themselves.”

Ludlow go to Stourbridge Lions in search of their second win of the season.