Shrewsbury keen to extend home run

Moseley Oak check in at Sundorne Castle – a place that has proved an unhappy hunting ground for visiting sides.

Shrews haven’t lost a league game on home soil since 2017 and coach Simon Evitts is keen for that run to continue.

“This has been a tough place for sides to come to for the last couple of years,” said Evitts. “We haven’t lost a league game here since 2017 and we would like to keep that run going.

“We want it to be a difficult place to come and to try to gain any little edge possible.”

Shrewsbury’s opening game saw then lose 34-12 at Longton and Evitts feels his side were guilty of giving their opponents a little too much respect – something he doesn’t want to see repeated tomorrow.

“I think some of our lads looked at their set up, the facilities and the size of some of their players and were a bit blinded by it all,” he added.

“But once we got into the game, we saw that we could compete.

“And that’s what I want us to do from the start tomorrow.”

In Midlands 3 West (North), Telford Hornets host Linley while table-toppers Cleobury Mortimer entertain Eccleshall.

It’s derby day in Midlands 4 West (North) as Market Drayton welcome Clee Hill.

“We are going into the game on the back of a free weekend and the players are ready.”

Evitts will be forced into a couple of changes with Ashley Patterson and Liam Deery unavailable.