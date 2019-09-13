Oswestry going for glory on all fronts this year

They finished 11th and last in South Lancs & Cheshire Two last season, but president Martin Ord believes they can rebound to the top of the table and add to their trophy cabinet.

They’ve brought in Italian prop Salvatore Domingo to help fire their chances and he’s impressed Ord, who said: “He’s built like a brick wall, his legs are twice as big and he’s as fast as you can get.”

There’s also the return of former captain Andy Smith, who missed all of last season with a detached retina, but will be looking to dovetail with ‘Salvo’ in the front row.

Add in last season’s captain Gaz Ellis in the second row and Ord describes the pack as ‘the strongest I’ve seen at the club in a long, long time’.

In addition to South Lancs & Cheshire Division Two, Oswestry are competing in the North Midlands Plate and the Cheshire Vase, with Ord believing they can go all the way and bring back some silverware.

On the sidelines, Kev Whitehead will continue as head coach and Alex Murphy will take up the assistant coach role after breaking his leg.

The club has also launched a colts team and will be hoping players can use that as a launchpad to the first team, especially now senior eligibility has been lowered to aged 17 and above.

There are also plans to expand off the pitch, with the first and second-team pitches relaid over the summer and plans to renovate the changing rooms to accommodate women’s teams.

Recently the club celebrated Abbey Kershaw’s selection for England Under-18s, playing in a home nations round-robin tournament. Ord added: “It’s outstanding news, it’s really put us on the map as a club.”

