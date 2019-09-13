Advertising
Ludlow receive league award
Ludlow will be looking to build on an opening-day draw when they head to Old Halesonians in Midlands One West.
They face a free-scoring Old Hales side tomorrow who won their first match of the campaign by the scarcely-believable scoreline of 60-52.
Ludlow were presented with their plaque for winning Midlands Two West (North) last season before their 24-24 draw against Newbold-on-Avon on Saturday by North Mids RFU president Judith Phelps.
