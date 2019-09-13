Menu

Advertising

Ludlow receive league award

By Nick Elwell | Rugby | Published:

Ludlow will be looking to build on an opening-day draw when they head to Old Halesonians in Midlands One West.

Ludlow were presented with their plaque for winning Midlands Two West by Norths Mids RFU president Judith Phelps

They face a free-scoring Old Hales side tomorrow who won their first match of the campaign by the scarcely-believable scoreline of 60-52.

Ludlow were presented with their plaque for winning Midlands Two West (North) last season before their 24-24 draw against Newbold-on-Avon on Saturday by North Mids RFU president Judith Phelps.

Rugby Sport Grassroots
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell
Grassroots Sports Editor

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News