Shrewsbury chase Shield success

The Sundorne men host Malvern in the North Midlands Shield and coach Simon Evitts is keen to add to what has been a pleasing pre-season.

Shrewsbury beat Telford Hornets 21-8 last weekend to set up tomorrow’s clash as they continue to countdown to their Midlands 2 West (North) opener at Longton a week on Saturday.

“We had a good pre-season with friendlies against Whitchurch and Worcester Wanderers and last week’s clash was another good challenge for us,” said Evitts.

“Tomorrow will be another good test and hopefully these games will set us up nicely for the start of the season at Longton.”