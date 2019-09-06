Linney men eager to tackle the step up

Newbold-on-Avon just missed out on promotion themselves last year and will be seeking a fast start to their campaign when they travel to play the newly-promoted Linney side (kick-off 3pm).

However, Ludlow are in good shape having recruited some new talent during the summer.

They won both their pre-season games against Newtown and at Builth Wells, and last season very few teams managed to cross the try line when they played at Ludlow.

And the Linney men are raring to go and show what they can do at the higher level.

Coach Mikey Jones said: “All the lads are looking forward to it – we haven’t been in Midlands One for a while.

“It’s a new challenge and we will be playing teams we haven’t faced for a few years.

“We have added a few new faces – and there are a few guys who have come back to Ludlow.

“We have also had very good pre-season.

“We had a couple of good wins – in particular the Builth game.

“Not a lot of teams go there and win – they will be very similar to what Newbold are going to be tomorrow. They are very physical and in your face.”

Ludlow seconds also play at home on Saturday taking on Kidderminster Seconds in the Midlands Reserves League.

Ludlow beat Bishop’s Castle 7-0 in their pre-season game and the side has been boosted by an influx of new young players.

Both teams are hopeful of a big crowd.