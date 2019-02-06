Quartet in line for Shropshire debut

Shrewsbury’s former England Under-16 international wing Colin Dickson, Whitchurch wing Jed Towers and Bridgnorth full-back Charlie Torr will all start, with Newport’s Clive van Rensburg set to make his county debut off the bench.

Shropshire were beaten by Greater Birmingham in the tournament opener at Bournville last month and need to beat Worcestershire & Herefordshire, the defending champions, to have any hope of reaching the final which will be played at Telford Hornets on March 13.

Worcestershire & Herefordshire host Greater Birmingham at Stourbridge on February 20 with the top two teams in the group progressing to the final.

The Three Counties Championship is contested annually by the three Domestic Unions which make up North Midlands RFU.