Shrewsbury dig deep to win top-of-the-table clash

The leaders continued their so far perfect campaign by battling their way to a 17-10 success away to title rivals Old Saltleians.

The victory, Shrewsbury’s 15th from 15 league outings, took them 14 points clear of their second-placed hosts with seven games remaining.

But player/coach Simon Evitts is still refusing to take anything for granted as they begin the turn for home.

“It was a great win for us and it has cranked up the pressure even more on Old Salts,” said Evitts, who again led from the front on the pitch.

Colin Dickson set Shrewsbury on their way when he touched down with Ashley Patterson adding the conversion.

A penalty from Patterson extended the lead to 10-0 before a superb try from openside flanker Jamie Clare, converted by Patterson, put the visitors firmly in charge.

Old Salts registered a penalty before the break and Shrews saw the job through in the second period.