Graham Kitchener to join Warriors

The lock, who came through the Warriors Academy, will move back to Sixways eight years after he left to join Leicester Tigers.

Kitchener, a product of Shrewsbury Rugby Club’s junior section, made his Warriors debut in 2007 and went on to play 72 times for the club in his first spell before moving to Welford Road in 2011.

During his time at Sixways Kitchener, who is the older brother of Warriors’ Andrew, became an instrumental first-team player and helped the club win promotion from the Championship in 2011.

Kitchener went on to enjoy success with Leicester Tigers as he won the Anglo-Welsh Cup in his first season before crossing the whitewash in his side’s Premiership final victory over Northampton Saints in 2013.

On the international front, Kitchener captained England against the Barbarians at Twickenham in 2014 and was named in his country’s 2015 Six Nations squad. He has also represented England Saxons and England Under-20s.

Kitchener, a former pupil at Adams Grammar School in Newport, said: “I am really excited to be returning to the club where it all started for me and a place I have very fond memories of.

“Warriors are enjoying a successful season with a European Challenge Cup quarter-final and a Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final to look forward to so the club are clearly moving in the right direction.

“I am looking forward to seeing some new and old faces at Sixways and playing alongside my brother for the first time in my career.”

Advertising

Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons said: “It is fantastic news for the club that Graham is returning to Sixways.

“It says a great deal for the direction in which the club is heading for a player of Graham’s stature to decide that he wants to come home and be part of what we are building here.

“He is a top quality, experienced lock who’ll add huge value to the team and all of us here at Sixways look forward to seeing him run out in our colours next season.”