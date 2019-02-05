Best yet keeps Ludlow on title track

A 35-0 defeat of Crewe side who had checked in at The Linney on a run of eight unbeaten games, leaves Ludlow sitting pretty in pole position, seven points clear of Tamworth, writes Nick Elwell.

“That was definitely our best performance of the season,” said Jones. “It was a good all-round team display.

“Crewe have been on a good run and scoring a lot of points recently, so to keep them to ‘nil’ makes it an even better.”

Jones has been delighted with his side’s progress this year and is keen to maintain the advantage over Tamworth, who they play in the penultimate game of the season.

“The players have matured a bit quicker than I thought they would,” said Jones.

“We have also had no real injury problems and good availability. We haven’t made many changes and that also helps.

“We are seven points clear and it’s a nice gap to have and we need to try to maintain that.

“The next couple of league games are big games for us and if we can win both of those, then we would be in a very strong position.

“But I think the promotion race will go down to the last couple of weeks.”

Will Sparrow started the victory charge against Crewe with a try, which he converted, after 10 minutes.

The hosts then doubled their advantage before half-time with Charlie Doyle crossing the line and Sparrow adding the extras.

There was no let up in the second half with Doyle adding his second try and Sparrow another two-pointer.

The hosts continued to dominate and substitute Laurence Hughes and Joe Doyle bagged tries four and five with Sparrow converting both.