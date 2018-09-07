Kings of the Castle set their sights high

Evitts and joint head coach Richard Pierce know their Sundorne Castle men must improve their away form in order to build on last season’s fourth-placed finish.

Shrewsbury were unbeaten at home but suffered on the road, where they were beaten five times.

That has promoted Evitts and Pierce to focus on fine tuning over the close season in a bid for better fortunes on their travels.

“The lads are a lot more relaxed at home, we call it The Castle,” said Evitts. “We are very good at home and happy in our own surroundings.

“We played two of our three friendlies away and won them, which was pleasing to see. It was about getting it right.

“Just the little things like the timing of travelling, how we travel and what time we get there.

“We were unbeaten at home and we want to carry that on.”

A quick start is also being demanded after last term, when Shrewsbury found themselves bottom after four games.

They open up the campaign, their second under Evitts and Pierce, at home to Eccleshall tomorrow.

“Last year was our first year of coaching and we changed our way of doing things, it takes time to adapt,” Evitts added.

“We’re used to the training and playing now. We want to hit the ground running but we’re not taking it for granted. Eccleshall had a good season last year, they won’t be pushovers.

“We know about teams that have come down like Cleobury Mortimer and Old Saltleians and we can’t be complacent with teams we beat last season.

“We were over the moon to finish fourth but felt disappointed as we could’ve done a little more.

“We’re aiming to go all the way. The lads have bought into it. We want to get back into the 2 West.”

Shrewsbury have brought Jamie Clare, a back row, back to the club after he returned to the area. Newport duo Ashley Patterson and Mike Venn have also arrived.

New Zealand player Sean Chubb has also joined, a farm consultant who has moved into the area from his native land.

Shrewsbury have three sides playing at home on Sunday and are holding a social event after the fixtures.