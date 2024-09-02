Luke Pollard is a guide for Dave Ellis and the pair have won gold in the PTVI triathlon.

Ellis' win in Paris comes after a mechanical failure on the bike ended his chances of winning at the previous games on Tokyo.

Speaking on Channel 4 after his victory, Ellis said: "It’s absolutely unreal. Tokyo was the complete opposite but so happy I had an awesome race today.

"You only get a couple of chances in your career to do a Paralympics - you get a lot more nervous and have to do it on the day, so it is so special to pull it off.

"The (organisers) moved it up and all the races are being run today, but we’ve done plenty of heat work and got through the race.

"It will take a while to sink in. I was thinking back to Tokyo yesterday - this is a much happier feeling."

Pollard, who hails from Telford and has been Ellis' guide, paid tribute to the athlete for all the work he has put in.

He added: "It’s been a long journey, obviously highs and lows. I think Dave's work ethic - I've never met an athlete like him. To put on a show like we have today, it's all worth it."