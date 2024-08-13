Five memorable moments at Olympics

Sophie Capewell wins gold

Well it had to be this one to start, didn't it? Several Midlands athletes got agonisingly close to winning gold at Paris 2024, yet Capewell was the one who pulled it off as part of the brilliant GB women's sprint team. Everyone arrived at the San-Quentin-en-Yvelines knowing they had a decent shot at gold. What no-one expected was them to do it while breaking the world the world record three times. Probably the most emphatically won gold of the Games.

Leon Marchand wins his first

Talk about delivering on expectation. Leon Marchand went into the Games with his nation demanding success and he duly delivered, winning four gold medals and a bronze. The first gold came on the second night of the Games in the 400 metre individual medley. It was an occasion to delight the French and manafacturers of hearing aids as 15,000 inside La Defense Arena roared him home. From this moment you knew Paris and France were truly into the Games.