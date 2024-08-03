Returning Adam Peaty and Oliver Morgan power GB into relay final
Midlands swimmers Adam Peaty and Oliver Morgan helped propel GB into the final of the 4x100 metre men’s relay at Paris 2024.
By Matt Maher
Peaty, competing for the first time since being diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier in the week, made a strong return to the pool at La Defense Arena on Saturday morning.
He and backstroke star Morgan had GB ahead at the halfway point of their heat, in which they eventually finished second to defending champions USA.