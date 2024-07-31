I hope I’ve made you all proud says Shropshire's Paris finalist Ollie Morgan

The Shropshire swimming star, 20, finished eighth in the men’s 100m backstroke final but took huge positives from a Games debut where he duelled it out against the best in the world.

Morgan finished 0.45s off the medal places at a packed-out La Defense Arena as Italian Thomas Ceccon grabbed gold.

Back home, a makeshift fan zone had been set up at Bishop’s Castle College for local residents to gather and follow Morgan’s special Olympic debut. He hailed all those who supported him and says he’ll never forget his experience competing on the greatest stage of all.

“It’s a first international final for me, so it was good – although I would have liked to have been a bit faster in there,” he said. “But I’m super chuffed to be there against the world’s best.”

“It’s amazing to come out and see that crowd, the GB flags and that lifts you that little bit more.

“I certainly come alive in an arena like that, so it was an amazing experience.

“They’ve got a fan zone going on back home for me so they’re loving it at the moment!

“Probably [a few beers] – it’s famous for its pale ales!”

Morgan only really started taking swimming seriously when he was 18 but two years on, cherished a debut under the Games’ bright lights.

He propelled himself onto the scene by grabbing a 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke hat-trick at the 2023 National Championships that earned him a place at the World Championships.

Morgan then went on to break Liam Tancock’s 15-year-old 100m British record at the Aquatics GB Swimming Championships to brilliantly book his ticket on the train to Paris this summer.

Morgan, turns his attention to the 200m backstroke heats today, added: “It’s really exciting to see what we can do there and put together as four lads, and in the mixed as well.

“It’s exciting to see what we can do come the end of the week.”

