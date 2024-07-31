Shropshire Star
Bishop's Castle's Ollie Morgan hails support ahead of semi-final

There might be nearly 350 miles between Bishop’s Castle and Paris but Ollie Morgan can still hear the cheers.

By Matt Maher
Published
Great Britain's Oliver Morgan during the Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinal 2 at the Paris La Defense Arena , on the second day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. Picture date: Sunday July 28, 2024. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Walking out into La Defense Arena on Wednesday morning for the fourth and final heat of the 200 metre backstroke, the 21-year-old gave a little wave into the camera.

“That was for everyone back home,” he explained shortly afterward, having recorded a time of one minute, 57.56 seconds, the 12th quickest which secured a place in the evening’s semi-finals.

Making the final would add further to a story already extraordinary by any standards.

Morgan wasn’t even on the radar of GB Aquatics two years ago but has burst onto the scene since beginning his studies at the University of Birmingham, breaking the British record in the 100m earlier this year.

