Bishop's Castle's Ollie Morgan hails support ahead of semi-final

Walking out into La Defense Arena on Wednesday morning for the fourth and final heat of the 200 metre backstroke, the 21-year-old gave a little wave into the camera.

“That was for everyone back home,” he explained shortly afterward, having recorded a time of one minute, 57.56 seconds, the 12th quickest which secured a place in the evening’s semi-finals.

Making the final would add further to a story already extraordinary by any standards.

Morgan wasn’t even on the radar of GB Aquatics two years ago but has burst onto the scene since beginning his studies at the University of Birmingham, breaking the British record in the 100m earlier this year.