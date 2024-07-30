Shropshire's Oliver Morgan is eighth on Olympic bow
Oliver Morgan could not quite add an Olympic medal to cap his meteoric rise in the swimming pool.
The 20-year-old, from Bishop’s Castle, finished eighth in the 100-metre backstroke – less than a second behind Italian gold medallist Thomas Ceccon.
“I’m coming away with eighth at the Olympics and I’m slightly disappointed with myself, which shows how far we’ve come,” he told the BBC after his race. “And there’s a lot more to come yet in the future.”