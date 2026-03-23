Ten man Saints beaten for just fourth time

The Saints have already been crowned champions - but they had only lost twice in the in the league since the first day of the season.

They were behind after 24 minutes in the game as Lewis Sirrell fired home - before goalkeeper Jack Edwards was sent off.

And a second goal came soon after with Jordan Davies firing home.

The Saints pushed to get back in the game but they couldn't turn things around. They now face three more games before planning for European football begins.