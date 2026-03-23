Seventeen without reply in Mid Wales south rout

The route saw them seven up at the break - with a further ten goals going in during the second period.

Dafydd Phillips bagged a hat-trick and was in a tug of war for the matchball alongside Andrii Solyliak with Michael Wilcox, Tomos Rogers and captain Iolo Thomas all getting braces.

Other goals came from Lewis Jones, Steffan Evans, Keane Moore and Tomos Green as they significantly boosted their goal difference and closer the gap on leaders Lampeter Town to two points.

Rhayader Town missed out on the chance to further hunt down the top two sides as they were narrowly beaten 2-1 at home to Machynlleth.

Rhys Evans put Mach into a half time lead - before Alfie Westwood made the game safe a minute from the end of normal time.

Rhys Thomas did pull one back for Rhayader but they could not find a leveller.

Elsewhere, Llanidloes Town beat Tregaron Turfs 3-1.