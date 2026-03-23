Saints close gap at top in race for promotion

With leaders Carno not in action, the Saints had the chance to put the squeeze on the leaders and they did just that with a win at Bishops Castle.

They were made to work for it though with Hagi Drammeh putting them into a 52nd minute lead after a tight first half.

It was all square with eleven minutes to play with Alex Jones levelled things up for the home side.

And it very much looked as though they were going to be dropping points - but four minutes into added time in the second half Elijah Richards popped up to snatch the three points for the visitors.

Elsewhere, Four Crosses continue to climb the table as they won their fifth straight league game and six in all competitions as they stuck seven past Dolgellau Reserves.

They ran riot in the first half and were five up at the break.

Rueben Coslett-Hughes, George Lloyd and Ben Simms had them 3-0 up inside just nine minutes.

Isaac Dawson then added two at the end of the half as they took a commanding lead into the break.

Further goals had to wait until the final 15 minutes with Rob Weir getting on on the act and Dawson completing his hat-trick with Crosses running out 7-1 winners.

Forden United remain in fifth as they won convincingly at home against Barmouth.

Jake O'Donnel''s penalty separated the teams at the break - before Efan Anwyl levelled it up for Barmouth after half time.

The second goal for Forden came 20 minutes from time through Josh Lenc, before Steve Roberts added a third soon after.

That left sub Rob Evans to come off the bench and secure the points later in the game.

Berriew picked up a narrow win on the road at Waterloo Rovers - thanks to Richard Davies' first half strike.

Abermule were narrow winners over Dyffryn Banw with Will Davies' second half strike proving to be the difference.

And Montgomery Town put three without reply past Welshpool Town to make it back to back victories.

Tom Halliday opened the scoring midway through the first half before the experienced Rob Hartshorn made it two after the break.

Jack Williams then secured the win just after the hour mark - as Monty moved up to eighth.

Elsewhere, in the Montgomeryshire League, Trefonen are up to third as they put four without reply past Forden United Reserves.

Dean Davies bagged a brace, with goals from Liam Davies and a Caeden Ashman penalty.