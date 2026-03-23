Roosters and Sws bolster survival hopes

The Roosters looked to be heading out of the league earlier in the season - but a revival has seen them win seven times since before Christmas including three wins on the spin.

And their latest saw them climb above Flint on goal difference - as they edged a five goal thriller.

Rhydian Davies put them into a seventh minute lead in North Wales - and he added to that midway through the first half.

Kieran Owens pulled one back from the spot just after the half hour mark with the game finely poised going into the break.

And just before the hour mark the game was all square as Luca Hogan set up Jonny O'Sullivan for the equaliser.

But the winner then arrived for the Roosters as Niall Coleridge netted eleven minutes from time to give the visitors a precious three points.

Caersws could well have been second bottom had they not ended a run of three straight defeats with a timely win over Rhyl.

The winning goal came 13 minutes into the game courtesy of Ashley Jones.