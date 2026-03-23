Robins into final after keeper nightmare

Facing a side two divisions below - Nathan Leonard made a number of changes to the game with young keeper Anderi Nazaru coming into the side.

But just two minutes into the game he was back in the changing rooms having been sent off - with full back Alfie Davies having to take the gloves with no substitute keeper on the bench.

Two minutes later and they were behind as Josh Jones fired Llani into the lead.

Newtown managed to find a leveller after the break as Louis Jacobs put them back into the game.

The scores remained that way as the game went all the way to spot kicks.

Stand in keeper Davies netted the first for the Robins with Rhys Evans levelling it for the Daffs.

But after Aiden McCann had scored Newtown's second - Alex Jones missed to give the Robins the advantage.

Jamie Hyne and Jacobs scored for Newtown - as did Steff Marshman and Josh Jones for Llani - leaving it for Findlay Starkey-Jones to fire home the winning spot kick for the home side and set up a final derby clash with Caersws.