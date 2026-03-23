Newtown promotion hopes as good as over with latest defeat

Having begun the season well under new boss Nathan Leonard - a rotten run that began at the end of 2025 and has continued into the early months of this year as derailed their hopes of promotion.

Their latest defeat came on Friday as two first half goals coupled with a second half red card condemned them to another loss - leaving them 12 points behind third placed Holywell Town.

The opening goal came from the spot after just 14 minutes as former Robin Ben Guest found the net from 12 yards out.

And two minutes before half time they were left with a mountain to climb as Lewis Hodson set up Aled Bellis to make it two.

But just after the hour mark the game was essentially over as experienced midfielder Robbie Evans was shown a straight red card.

Leonard made changes in a bid to get back in the game - but they slipped to yet another damaging defeat.

They have won just four times in the league since the start of November - with a bad run either side of New Year derailing their promotion ambitions.

Defeats to local rivals Guilsfield and Caersws and a draw against strugglers Penrhyncoch put their promotion hopes on the back foot and they have failed to recover.

It was set to a bonus season for sides looking for promotion - with three sides in line for automatic promotion owing to next season's Cymru Premier restructure.

But it now looks likely the Robins will face a second season in the Cymru North.