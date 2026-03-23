Mid Wales' Robinson linked with Scottish move

Robinson began his career at Wolves as a trainee in the mid 1990s - and following a loan move away from the club, he returned and nailed down a regular spot in the side.

Since his playing days he has had spells as head coach at clubs in Canada and Australia - before a short lived spell at Birmingham City alongside Wayne Rooney.

Having worked under Rooney at DC United, the former Wales international was named first team coach but it was a short spell as Rooney was axed after 15 games.

He has since been serving as assistant coach back in the US with Atlanta United - but now looks set for a move back to the UK.

According to reports, the ex-Wolves midfielder is the leading candidate for the vacant managerial role at SPL side St Mirren.