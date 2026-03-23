Knighton promotion hopes dented with second straight defeat

Having been shocked at strugglers Llangollen Town last week - the Radnorshire side headed to Bow Street for a big battle with second taking on third.

A win for Bow Street would see them leapfrog Knighton into third place - and they ran out comprehensive winners in Ceredigion, putting a big blow in Knighton's hopes of back to back promotions.

Taylor Watts fired Bow Street into a 14th minute lead and it remained that way until just before the hour mark - with Watts turned provider for Rhys Hughes to double the lead for the home side.

Then 16 minutes from time it was all over as Watts netted his second and Bow Street's third - and complete a result that sees them move above Knighton by a point in the table.

Llanfair United's hopes of survival were handed a big boost as they won 4-1 on the road at Rhos Aelwyd.

Jack Jones fired them into a 20th minute lead in North Wales - before Sam Reeves levelled just two minutes later.

But two goals in the space of three minutes before the half hour mark from Gethin Stephens and Owain James put the Railwaymen in a commanding position.

And they bagged a fourth just after half time through Jones to seal a win that lifts them up to 12th in the table.

Elsewhere, second bottom Builth Wells passed up a huge chance to give their chances of survival a boost as they threw away a three goal lead and were held to a 3-3 draw on the road at basement side Lex XI.

For the Wrexham side who are without a win all season - it was just their fourth point of the campaign.

Dan Ives netted the only goal of a tight first period to put the Bulls ahead - before the game's first flashpoint game when Lex had their manager sent off.

Then the Bulls moved into a comfortable lead as 16-year-old Harry Edwards scored twice in the space of three minutes at the start of the second half.

Giorgio Donkor then put Lex back into the game with his first goal for the club - but heading into added time at the end of the second half their two goal cushion was still intact.

But they collapsed in stoppage time with Reece Jones netting in the 92nd minute - before Jardal Da Mota scored five minutes into added on time to snatch a point.

The drama was not over there though as Builth keeper Kham Stevenson was handed a yellow card after the goal - before being sent off after the full time whistle.

Ten man Llandrindod Wells made it three games unbeaten as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Llanrhaeadr.

Neither side could find a winning goal in the game - with the Spamen reduced to ten men late in the game when Robert Kear was dismissed for a second booking.

Radnor Valley suffered a narrow defeat on the road as they went down 1-0 at Dolgellau - while Llanwuchllyn tightened their grip on the title with a 5-1 win over Llangollen Town.

And elsewhere, Corwen and Cefn Albion shared six goals in a 3-3 thriller.