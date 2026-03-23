Knighton drop out of top two
Knighton Town's hopes of back to back promotions have taken another blow as they dropped out of the top two in the Ardal North East.
Published
A narrow defeat last week against strugglers Llangollen Town has been followed up by a thumping 3-0 defeat on the road at fellow promotion contenders Bow Street.
Knighton have been second for much of the campaign - but their automatic promotion hopes have been diminishing in recent weeks.
And the weekend's result has seen Bow Street go above them into second - with Knighton now facing a battle to finish second and earn a play-off spot.
Full report inside.