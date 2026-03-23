Knighton drop out of top two

A narrow defeat last week against strugglers Llangollen Town has been followed up by a thumping 3-0 defeat on the road at fellow promotion contenders Bow Street.

Knighton have been second for much of the campaign - but their automatic promotion hopes have been diminishing in recent weeks.

And the weekend's result has seen Bow Street go above them into second - with Knighton now facing a battle to finish second and earn a play-off spot.

Full report inside.