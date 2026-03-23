Guils denied victory in eight goal thriller

Third placed Holywell are looking to win promotion to the Cymru Premier - while Guilsfield were looking to end a rotten run of results.

They were without a win in the league since January - and had lost five on the bounce in the Cymru North.

But it didn't look that way as they raced into a two goal lead inside eight minutes.

Adam Hailes opened the scoring after six minutes - before striker Iwan Matthews put the home side into what looked like a comfortable lead.

It lasted just a matter of seconds though with Jamie Breese quickly pulling one back for the Wellmen.

And on the half hour mark they were back on level terms - with former TNS and Newtown midfielder Ryan Edwards levelling it up for the North Wales visitors.

But the Guils were back in front at the break as Sam Flory netted his latest goal in a thrilling contest.

The game swung again just after the break when Craig Lindfield made it 3-3 - but the drama was far from over.

Matthews back his second and Guilsfield's fourth 19 minutes from time and it looked like it was going to be enough.

But five minutes into added time Breese set up Lindfield for his second of the afternoon to deny the Guils all three points.