Leonard hails Newtown response to awful five goal defeat

The Robins were beaten by five against Gresford in a performance that Leonard labelled 'embarrassment' and one that 'gets managers sacked'.

He called for a response as they travelled to Brickfield Rangers as his side produced one.

Jamie Hyne bagged a goal in each half but missed out on a hat-trick when he missed a 94th minute penalty.

Despite getting back to winning ways promotion in the top three of the Cymru North still looks to be a tough ask - but Leonard was pleased with the response ahead of a Central Wales Senior Cup clash with Llanidloes Town on Tuesday night.

He said: "It was completely different.

"The lads were tremendous from minute one, the worked hard and it was the simple things, winning battles and competing and I thought we were superb as a team and to get a clean sheet.

"We reacted well and that is all you can asked a manager. Jojo Harries, Robbie Evans, Kieran Mills-Evans as a spine of the team were superb and they give us that platform to go and get the win and pick up a deserved three points.

"We are at home in midweek and we will make some changes, but it is important that after the last home game we give the fans and the committee a performance, we owe it to them.

"The supporters have been amazing, wherever we go they come and support and we were able to give them something back today."