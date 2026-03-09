Two in two days as Knighton reach cup final

Having beaten Llanfair United in the league - they then went on to reach the cup final with a penalty shoot-out win on Sunday against local rivals Builth Wells.

Alex Hicks had given the Bulls an eighth minute lead before the Knighton equaliser arrived on the hour mark through Kieran Dovey.

It remained that way with the match going all the way to penalties.

Shane Sutton missed from the spot for Knighton - but strikes from 12 yards from Luke Boundford, Dovey, Tom Wozencraft and Connor Bird ensured their passage through to the final - as they look to lift the trophy for the first time in 18 years.