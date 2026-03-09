Spamen boost survival chances as relegation scrap hots up

The Spamen have slipped into relegation trouble and went into the day just a point off the bottom two - ahead of Lex and local rivals Builth Wells.

But their victory over the bottom side has come at the right time as they have jumped up above Llangollen Town while also dragging Kerry and Llanfair United into the relegation dogfight.

It was a stalemate first period - with the opener not coming until the 66th minute as the experienced Robbie Nicholls edged them in frnt.

Then 15 minutes from time Arwyn Walby set up Tom Durant to make it 2-0 - before Durant turned provider for Jack Evans to seal the win in the final ten minutes.

Builth Wells remain in the bottom two as they were beaten 2-1 on the road at Cefn Albion.

They were behind at the break after 17-year-old Will Evans had turned through his own net.

But after the half time break they took just two minutes to level things up with Owain Rowlands fired them back into the game.

However, Cefn were back in front minutes later when Josh Millington netted a second to give the home side the spoils.

Kerry are just three points above the drop zone as they were beaten 2-1 at home against promotion chasing Bow Street.

Josh Taylor edged the Ceredigion side in front just after the break - before David Laird levelled things up just four minutes later.

The winner then arrived 16 minutes from time courtesy of Jordan Perry before Kerry had their manager sent from the dugout in the final minutes of the game.

Mid table Llanrhaeadr left it very late to pick up a point at Dolgellau as their run without a victory goes on.

Will Howard fired the Waterfallmen into the lead just five minutes after half time a lead that lasted less then ten minutes as Paul Lewis equalised.

Top scorer Gerwyn Williams then looked to have netted the winner three minutes from the end of normal time.

But Mike Barton's side had other ideas as Evan Roberts popped up four minutes into stoppage time to rescue a point.

Llanfair United slipped further into relegation trouble as they were beaten 2-0 on the road at second placed Knighton Town.

Luke Boundford's first half penalty was followed by a strike 19 minutes from time by Kieran Dovey.

But Knighton were unable to gain any ground on leaders Llanuwchllyn, who were given a scare in a derby clash with Corwen.

Meilir Williams penalty in first half injury time had given his side the lead at the break - before James Rainbird levelled things up for the visitors.

And it looked like the league leaders were going to be dropping precious points - but Dale Davies popped up four minutes into added time to continue their top side's stunning form.

In the other game in the division, Llangollen Town continued their superb recent form to make it four wins on the spin as they beat Wrexham side Rhos Aelwyd.

Dan Smith and Iwan Hardy bagged the first half goals - with Llan now the inform side at the bottom, level on points for Llanfair and one behind Kerry and Llandrindod Wells.