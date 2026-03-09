Saints secure fifth straight Cymru Premier title
Danny Davies struck a dramatic stoppage time winner as The New Saints sealed a record-extending 18th JD Cymru Premier title with a 2-1 victory at Connah’s Quay Nomads.
Just as it looked as if the points between the league's top two sides would be shared on Tuesday night, Davies produced a fine finish to signal the start of the TNS celebrations.
The Park Hall club have now been crowned league champions for five seasons in a row - and this time they have done it with five games still remaining of the campaign.