High flying Bulls up to second with win

The Bulls have lost just once in seven outings since early December - and their latest came in the form of a hard fought win in a Powys derby clash with Ystradgynlais.

Leading 15-7 at the break - the young Bulls outfit increased their lead further in the second half to return home with a 37-13 victory.

And the win has seen them rise up to second place, above Saturday's opponents and Ystalyfera, and ten points behind leaders Abercrave.