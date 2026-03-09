High flying Bulls up to second with win
Builth Wells' remarkable run of form in 2026 has seen them move up into second place in the WRU Division One West Central.
The Bulls have lost just once in seven outings since early December - and their latest came in the form of a hard fought win in a Powys derby clash with Ystradgynlais.
Leading 15-7 at the break - the young Bulls outfit increased their lead further in the second half to return home with a 37-13 victory.
And the win has seen them rise up to second place, above Saturday's opponents and Ystalyfera, and ten points behind leaders Abercrave.