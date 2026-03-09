Harrison pride at tenth TNS title and 18th overall

Harrison's men left it late as they beat Connah's Quay Nomads thanks to an injury time winner from Danny Davies.It was the Saints' 18th top flight title - and Harrison's eleventh with the club across two spells.

He said: "My time at TNS has been amazing. I won six titles in my first spell and last night was my fifth of the second. I never thought that would happen when I first moved here. So I'm really proud, really happy, really glad.

"The last 18 months have been tough, we got knocked out of Europe, losing senior players, almost a rebuild with six or seven players, all under the age of 25," added the 48-year-old former Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace player.

"So to win the league by 3 March was great. It's nice to get it done as soon as possible, and in the manner we won it last night, it was very dramatic."