Carno's title hopes take a hit

Carno had a six point lead at the top heading into the weekend - and looked odds on to win the title and gain promotion to the third tier of Welsh football.

But Crosses look like they have had a big hand in the promotion race - as their 3-0 win was their third on the bounce.

George Lloyd put them into a first half lead - before second half strikes from Isaac Dawson and Rueben Coslett-Hughes wrapped up a comfortable victory.

Llansantffraid Village took full advantage of the leaders slipping up as they rammed eight goals without reply past Dolgellau Reserves.

Elijah Richards scored the first of his three goals with a own goal and a strike from Huzaif Abubakari giving them a 3-0 lead at the break.

Richards made it four after the interval before completing his treble in the final 15 minutes of the game.

And there was still time for three more as substitute Delcio Jaime Neto added a fifth - with late strikes coming from Callum Wilson and Muhammed Mane Intchasso.

Tywyn also gained ground and moved three points off the top as they comfortably won 5-2 on the road at Abermule.