WRU chief reveals online hate speech

Tierney returned to her role in January having undergone medical treatment following a cancer diagnosis.

She returned with Welsh rugby in disarray amid plans to reduce the number of professional teams in Wales - and the national team continuing on a dreadful run.

And Tierney revealed she has been targeted with hate speech online: "On a personal level, I don't feel safe at the moment and that is a horrible feeling,.

"My children and my parents find it hard, especially my dad who has been a lifelong passionate supporter of Welsh rugby.

"I am not trying to personalise this because I do this job because I believe in it and love it.

"It is not what I want to talk about. I do this job and I have to take that [social media abuse] as part of it.

"A couple of weekends ago somebody put out an AI image in Nazi clothing.

"That is hate speech. I don't think that's ok and it is not what the Welsh rugby family is about and we should not be making people feel unsafe."