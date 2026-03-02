WRU chief reveals online hate speech
Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Abi Tierney has said she does not feel safe in her job having been subjected to 'hate speech' on social media.
Tierney returned to her role in January having undergone medical treatment following a cancer diagnosis.
She returned with Welsh rugby in disarray amid plans to reduce the number of professional teams in Wales - and the national team continuing on a dreadful run.
And Tierney revealed she has been targeted with hate speech online: "On a personal level, I don't feel safe at the moment and that is a horrible feeling,.
"My children and my parents find it hard, especially my dad who has been a lifelong passionate supporter of Welsh rugby.
"I am not trying to personalise this because I do this job because I believe in it and love it.
"It is not what I want to talk about. I do this job and I have to take that [social media abuse] as part of it.
"A couple of weekends ago somebody put out an AI image in Nazi clothing.
"That is hate speech. I don't think that's ok and it is not what the Welsh rugby family is about and we should not be making people feel unsafe."