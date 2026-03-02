Wales prepare for life without legend

Wales launch their latest bid to reach a first World Cup with a clash against the Czech Republic - and they will do it without Jess Fishlock, who brought an end to her international career.

She is still playing club football but she will be in the dugout alongside Rhian Wilkinson in the role of technical assistant, having retired from international football last summer.

They are also without Kayleigh Barton, another long serving player who brought an end to her playing career after Euro 2025.

But boss Wilkinson insisted it is a chance for the new generation to show what they are about.

She said: "The young players coming through, you need to see them for this next four-year cycle, or two years for the World Cup.

"I always think [a new qualifying campaign] feels like a new beginning and a new opportunity. I know the players feel the same way.

"I think that there's a job to be done. Experimentation is one thing and getting the job done is another.

"There's got to be opportunities for the players. So we've got to make sure that I'm seeing everyone, that they're showing what they can deliver."