Saints keep promotion hopes alive

Gethin Parry opened the scoring early on for Village - but they had to wait until the latter stages of the game to seal the victory.

Substitute Elijah-King Richards doubled the lead in the 82nd minute before another game just before the end of normal time.

Elsewhere, Forden United won 6-0 away at Dyffryn Banw.

Jake O'Donnell fired in a half first half hat-trick before Josh Lenc added a second half brace and Ryan Edwards got himself on the scoresheet.

In the south league - Bont were 1-0 winners over Aberystwyth Town Development - while Penrhyncoch Reserves beat Caersws Development by the same scoreline.

Promotion chasing Lampeter Town ran out 4-1 winners at home to Rhayader Town - while Kerry Reserves were beaten 2-0 against Tregaron Turfs.

And Josh Jones scored for Llanidloes Town as the the ten man Daffs picked up a point against promotion hopefuls Ffostrasol.

In the only game in the Montgomeryshire League, Four Crosses Reserves drew 0-0 with Newcastle.