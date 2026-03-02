Robins overcome heavy pitch to make it back to back wins

Findlay Starkey-Jones bagged the only goal of the game midway through the first half - as the Robins had to deal with a difficult pitch and difficult conditions in North Wales.

And manager Nathan Leonard hailed his players for digging in - while also being less than complimentary about the surface they had to endure.

He said: "It was not the best, I'm probably being a bit horrible but it shouldn't be a pitch in tier two.

"You can't play football on it, so it was about getting in behind, winning the first and second balls and winning your battles, and out running and working them.

"It was a great clean sheet, that is two in two and I am not sure the last time that happened.

"We've overcome injuries too and I thought the lads dealt with it well. Overall we showed the work rate and desire and we deserved the three points."

The Robins have struggled away from home on heavy surfaces this season - losing at the likes of Guilsfield and Caersws.

But Leonard believes his side have learned how to cope.

He added: "It is about controlling what we can control, and as long as we win our battles, and we won seven or right of them tonight.

"We could have made it easier for ourselves, but we have struggled with these games on these pitches this season, so it was nice to see the leads learning and adapting from these types of games we have had against Guilsfield, Caersws and Buckley."