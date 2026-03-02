Llanfyllin's Ramsay axed by West Brom after just nine games

The 34-year-old head coach, who has made his name as one of the best young coaches in England, landed the Albion job on the back of a successful spell in the MLS with Minnesota United.

His first managerial role came after he rose up the ranks in academy football with Swansea and Shrewsbury, before an interim spell in charge of Salop.

He then went on to coach Chelsea under 23s - before Manchester United brought Ramsay in as part of the coaching staff.

Also working at Wales in the national set up, he departed for the MLS before the lure of the Championship was too good to turn down.

But he was also to turn the fortunes of the Baggies around and despite improvements was sacked last week - after a run of no wins in nine games.

He picked up just four draws in that time - and the Baggies are now left without a manager for the second time this season.

Ramsay was axed shortly after a 1-1 draw with Charlton, a game in which his side dominated and the former Llanfyllin High School pupil said: "I'm one of those people that I can make sure I'm at peace with any outcome assuming that I feel like the level of work day-to-day has hit a certain point and I can put my head on the pillow at night and feel like I've turned over every stone and done what I can and kept level, kept balance, kept trying to push the group forward and that's genuinely how I feel at the moment.

"If that's enough, it's enough and if it's not, it's not.

"In isolation this performance is not a problem.

"It's a dominant performance at home, it's a performance from which we create a number of really good chances.

"We are obviously kicking ourselves in the manner in which we concede the goal, it's really disappointing, not enough conviction, not enough execution around really important details.

"But this performance in isolation isn't obviously what we're talking about. We're adding this to multiple draws, not enough wins, not getting over the line. So it has the feeling of a step backwards."

"I know what the situation needs at the moment. The situation needs wins, it doesn't need draws and we've obviously had too many of those over the last four."

The sacking had come after Ramsay came under intense fire from Albion's supporters - with the club slipping further into relegation trouble.