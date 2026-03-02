Guils and Sws pegged back by defeats

Sws' last defeat in the league came against Flint Mountain back in early December - as victories over Ruthin, Mold, Newtown and Penrhyncoch had propelled them up the table.

They have moved into the top ten but the Bluebirds had their wings clipped on Saturday as they were beaten 3-1 at struggling Brickfield Rangers - who themselves had lost four games on the bounce heading into the weekend.

Andrew Vale had scored the only goal of the first half to give Brickfield the lead at the break - before Rhys Hesden took just two minutes of the second half to level it up for the visitors.

It stayed that way until six minutes from the end of normal time when Jack Edwards fired the home side back in front.

And then the decisive goal came in stoppage time as Jay Richardson completed the scoring.

Two defeats on a row has dented Guilsfield's top five hopes - as they were beaten 2-1 at home to mid table Mold Alexandra.

Owen Cordiner's 44th minute opener was followed up with Henry Nash's strike deep into added time.

Guilsfield rung the changes throughout the second half but they couldn't get back in the game with Callum Bromley's consolation only arriving a minute from the end of normal time.